Holden: Grade fraud goes far beyond Maspeth

In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM, – As part of its continued evolution to Staples Connect, the working and learning store, Staples US Retail today announced the launch of its new Classroom Rewards mobile experience, where parents can give a percentage of their qualifying purchase made at a Staples store back to an enrolled teacher or school administrator of their choice. In addition, to further show appreciation for teachers this back-to-school season, from Jul. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, enrolled teachers and school administrators will get 20% off on select in-store purchases at Staples stores across the country.
