Holden: Grade fraud goes far beyond Maspeth

By Michael Gannon
qchron.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilman Bob Holden isn’t surprised that the city’s Department of Education is moving to fire the principal at Maspeth High School — only that is has taken this long. And now he wants the federal investigators brought in to examine a problem he says goes way beyond Maspeth. The DOE...

Bob Holden
#Fbi#Department Of Education#Maspeth High School#Fbi#The New York Post#Osi#Spanish#Regents
New York City, NY

NYC DOE removes Maspeth HS principal for role in grade-fixing scandal

The Department of Education has removed a Queens principal for his role in a grade-fixing scandal first exposed by The Post in 2019, officials said Thursday. The DOE said it will seek to terminate deposed Maspeth High School principal Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir after investigators substantiated a raft of academic misconduct charges against him.
DOE seeks to terminate Maspeth High School principal

The city’s Department of Education is seeking to terminate the principal at Maspeth High School following investigations that allege the school awarded students improper credits as well as testing misconduct wherein staff allegedly assisted students on Regents exams. Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir has been principal since the school opened in 2011. “Following...
