It took an entire pandemic for me to really fall in love with drinking wine. My Italian parents always silently judged me for opting out of a glass of wine to go with my pasta on any given weeknight, but for some reason, I was just never a big drinker. That said, the rise of Zoom Happy Hours last year definitely had me appreciating time with friends (even virtually) with a glass of rosé in hand—and now that picnic season is upon us, I found myself in search of the best boxed wine on the market for easy touting around the city. The answer? BOXT, baby.