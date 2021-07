Lamont McClure and the Division of Area Agency on Aging announce a soft reopening of some of Northampton County’s Senior Centers. Senior Centers provide hot meals, transportation, health & wellness programs, income tax assistance and many other services to older county residents. Guidelines have been put in place and seniors must agree to abide by the guidelines before they can return. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door and everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing. Each center is offering different activities. Some centers will serve a daily hot meal, others are only offering ‘to-go’ meals. Participants are encouraged to contact their center of choice first to see which services are available.