Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

Chances are you've seen a house centipede; those many-legged grayish yellow bugs with floppy antennae that scurry across the floor and cause humans to engage in unexpected screaming and jumping on chairs. House centipedes (Scutigera coleoptrata) are distinguished from other centipedes by their slightly longer legs. These longer legs do contribute to the "ick" factor many people experience when seeing these common house insects, as it affects the way they move, creating a sort of "rolling" motion that makes it looks like they have many more legs than they do. The house centipede has a somewhat fluffier appearance than ordinary centipedes, as the delicate shape of their legs seems to make a fluttering motion when they move. And they move very quickly (and always seem to dart out in front of you when you're vulnerable, like when you're just out of the shower or carrying something fragile). For people who tend to be startled or frightened by insects, these leggy prehistoric-looking creatures are the stuff of nightmares.