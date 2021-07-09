Cancel
Medical & Biotech

FDA head calls for investigation into approval of controversial Alzheimer’s drug

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a letter, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock wrote that she’s concerned about “contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process, including some that may have occurred outside of the formal correspondence process.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Biogen
