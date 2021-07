BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Minimum wage won’t cover the cost of rent anywhere in the country, according to a new report, Alabama included. The 2021 Out of Reach report, compiled by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, has found the average minimum-wage employee in the United States would need to work 97 hours per week to cover an “affordable” two-bedroom home at Fair Market Rent, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.