NAU Roundup: Towt finds fit with Lumberjack basketball

Just like he did during his time at Wisconsin, Bret Bielema has put a big emphasis on in-state recruiting and putting up a fence around the state of Illinois -- just as his predecessor, Barry Alvarez, once taught him. A top priority for the Illini in the 2022 recruiting class, Johnston City (Ill.) safety Austin Brown received a lot of pressure to stay home from a fan base hungry for more success and was pitched on being a potential building block player for UI.