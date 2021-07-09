NAU Roundup: Towt finds fit with Lumberjack basketball
A peculiar path accompanied by a special relationship has redshirt sophomore forward Carson Towt comfortable in his new home. Towt attended Gilbert High School where he was a three-year letter-winner, two-year starter and team captain for one year. As a senior, Towt was named 5A Conference Player of the Year and San Tan Region Player of the Year. Ultimately leading his team to a state championship as a senior, Towt had several options on where he wanted to play his college ball.azdailysun.com
