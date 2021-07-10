Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

[COMMUNICATED] For years, the Lewis family’s neighbors were used to seeing them around. Whether in the stairwell of their apartment building, the elevator, the park, or the makolet, young mom Tzila Lewis was spotted taking kids to and from school or running errands. In recent months, however, Tzila’s appearance had changed. She was pale and visibly more withdrawn. In recent weeks, neighbors stopped seeing her around at all. The family in the apartment next door noticed she didn’t even seem to be leaving their 2-bedroom home.