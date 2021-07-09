Cancel
How to Design and Build Your Own Greenhouse

By Samantha Hunter
marthastewart.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournie Crenshaw says that last summer, after the pandemic hit and quarantine living was well underway, her mother Lisa started to dream of having her very own greenhouse. Although the original plan was to build a simple structure to house their plants during the winter months, Crenshaw explains that she and her mom, who both live in Pickens, North Carolina, decided to turn it into their very own cozy cottage. Once the research and planning phase was over, the hard work began, and this ambitious mother-daughter duo put in hours of labor for their masterpiece: After staining over 60 pieces of wood by hand and five intense days of construction, they finally had their greenhouse, which they named The Garden Cottage.

