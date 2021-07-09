POLICE BEAT 7-11-21: Man lies, runs, gets arrested

A man tried lying to officers about who he was when questioned about a domestic dispute. On July 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Lane Avenue in regard to a physical domestic dispute. Dispatch advised Ronnie Plucker was involved and fled toward Pleasant View Apartments. Cobb arrived and found Plucker on the property of the apartment complex. The man told Cobb that his name was Larry before he became belligerent and tried to run. Cobb was able to take the man to the ground and get him placed in handcuffs. The two victims spoke with officers and Plucker was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.