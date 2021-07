Chris Paul took over the second half of Game 6 and pushed the Suns all the way to the NBA Finals. That led people in a lot of front offices around the NBA to ask, “How much are they going to have to pay him this summer?” CP3 is the unquestioned leader of this Phoenix team, and after the season he is expected to opt-out of the $44.2 million he is owed next season and sign a three- or four-year contract worth well more than $100 million, taking a little haircut in the short-term to guarantee more money and have more long-term security. Paul’s price keeps going up with each Suns’ win.