LIVE REPORT: Reaction to new coronavirus guidance
Sharp decline in mammograms due to COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Update: Dr. Rose talks Delta variant, vaccinations. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the COVID-19 Delta variant has led to the biggest uptick in hospital admissions in Mississippi in over a month. In a tweet Wednesday, Dr. Dobbs said a majority of new COVID cases in mid-June were Delta variants, and our state is still reporting just a 31 percent vaccination rate. Joining us with her insight from Memorial hospital is Dr. Rebecca Rose.www.wlox.com
