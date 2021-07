There’s no denying the Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic laptop. In fact, it’s one of the very best laptops you can get right now. It’s no surprise, considering Dell makes plenty of great laptops for different types of users. But as good as any laptop is, there’s always going to be something you wish was different. Maybe you need a few more ports, extra protection, or you just want to set up a home office. To help you get the most out of your XPS 13, we’ve rounded up the best accessories you can get for it.