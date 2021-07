California is reeling from the driest conditions in the past five decades — and the impact can be seen from space, according to a NASA report. New satellite photos taken of the state’s two largest reservoirs, Shasta Lake and Lake Oroville, are compared to photos taken in 2019, a more typical year. The differences are dramatic: A thick, tan outline, known as a “bathtub ring,” can be seen around the lakes in 2021. It can’t be spotted when the reservoirs are near capacity.