Economy

Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass at the G20 Session on International Financial Architecture – Lead Intervention

 11 days ago

VENICE, July 9, 2021 – Good afternoon. The recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will require huge resources and coordination among development partners. Early in the pandemic, the World Bank Group set out to use aggressive financial programming and leverage to increase commitments as rapidly as possible. The goal we stated was for the WBG to commit $150 to $160 billion in resources in the 15 months from April 2020 through June 2021. We used a number of powerful financial programming and leveraging techniques toward that goal.

David Malpass
Economy
World Bank
Economy

Vice President, Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI), World Bank Group

Indermit Gill is Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions at the World Bank. Between 2016 and 2021, he was a professor of public policy at Duke University and nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. Gill worked at the World Bank from 1993 to 2016, where his assignments included Director of Development Policy in Development Economics, chief economist for Europe and Central Asia, staff director for the 2009 World Development Report on Economic Geography, acting chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific, and Principal Country Economist for Brazil.
World Bank and IMF promote CBDCs at G20

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have voiced their support for central bank-backed digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing that its adoption could foster global development. In a paper jointly released by the three institutions on Friday, they claimed that projects like the...
Economy

World Bank, IMF Advocate For CBDC Adoption At G20

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank argued for the cross-border benefits of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDC), claiming that projects like the United States’ digital dollar would aid global development. World Bank And IMF Support CBDC. Together with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the...
IMF, World Bank and BIS champion central bank digital currencies at G20

In a joint report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) have proposed to the G20 that a cross-border network of central bank digital currencies (CBDC), underpinned by efficient technological integration and proactive international cooperation, could be of significant benefit to the world economy.
Health

Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass’s Meeting with Nicolas Kazadi, Minister of Finance, Democratic Republic of the Congo

VENICE, July 9, 2021 – Today, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with Minister of Finance Nicolas Kazadi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). President Malpass expressed the World Bank Group’s willingness to support the DRC with key development priorities, including transport infrastructure, education, and health. President Malpass emphasized the importance of a strong COVID-19 vaccination program and discussed with Minister Kazadi ways to address vaccine hesitancy in the DRC.
Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, July 18

PHNOM PENH -- COVID-19 has led to financing flow losses of 3.6 billion U.S. dollars for Cambodia, accounting for 19.8 percent of the country's total financing flows in 2020, said a new report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) released on Friday. Cambodia's financial sources for supporting national development...
World Economy: G20 Cracks Down on International Corporate Tax

Global leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies agreed on Saturday to move ahead with the proposal to establish an international corporate tax of at least 15% to stop multinational businesses from taking advantage of some countries’ low tax rates. This G20 plan marks the most significant overhaul of the...
How Crypto Banking Changes the World of Financial Services

The popularity of cryptocurrency payments is increasing every month. In the first six months alone, the volume of digital coin transactions in the Visa system exceeded $1 billion. According to the analytical service Statista, 1.1 million transactions are made daily in the world, and bitcoin estimates 250 thousand of mentioned transactions. The most popular platforms for crypto payments are cryptocurrency exchanges and crypto banks, which have already changed the landscape of the established banking system, offering new effective tools for wealth accumulation and payments processing.
Economy

The size matters: how to measure the mysterious volume of public procurement

It is widely known that public procurement is a large share of a country’s GDP, but exactly how large remains a subject of speculation. Several datasets have been developed by international institutions to estimate the scope of public procurement, using either a top-down approach that takes public expenditure from national accounts, or a bottom-up approach, which collects data from national authorities on the number and size of procurement projects. The estimates from these two distinct methodologies may differ widely. For example, public procurement in Turkey has been estimated to be anywhere from 6.0% (Open Contracting Partnership) to 11.97% (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) of GDP. In China, estimates range from 4.0% (World Bank) to 34.72% (OCP) of GDP. No globally consistent and regularly updated dataset exists that collects this information for a large number of countries, is broken down by central vs. local government, types of expenditure and actual vs. budgeted outlays, and has comparable methodology.
Meet The World Economic Forum

Over the past year and a half, I’ve written many articles detailing the evidence supporting the claim that the COVID pandemic is a ruse to usher in a new system of global centralized governance by unelected leaders, the so-called Great Reset. While the World Economic Forum (WEF) may not necessarily be the very top of this pyramid of technocratic elitists, it certainly appears to be a central power player.
Economy

Does corruption hurt employment growth of financially constrained firms more than firms that are not financially constrained?

Limited access to finance has been one of the biggest problems faced by private firms in developing countries. The problem is likely to be even more severe in the coming years because of economic shocks created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has exacerbated liquidity problems as corporate revenues have plummeted, cash flows have dwindled, working capital is depleted, and banks shy away from lending money to private firms (see Button et al. 2020, Bircan et al. 2020, and Acharya and Steffen 2020). The impact of access to finance on the performance of private firms is well studied in the literature. Yet, important gaps remain. One such shortfall relates to the interplay between finance and other aspects of the business environment. Does poor access to finance magnify the problems imposed by a weak business environment? Alternatively, does better access to finance help firms overcome weaknesses in the business environment?
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
The Hill

When will fed policy begin to exacerbate unemployment?

Instead of reducing unemployment, will the Federal Reserve policy soon contribute to it? By increasing inflationary pressure, the Fed’s bond-buying program could begin giving employers a reason to forestall additional hiring in an already uncertain economy. The threat from Fed policy here is a specific example of the general problem that arises from the blunt tools of government responses to the subtleties of economic issues.
Official: Sudan seeking debt relief from Gulf Arab nations

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan will seek relief from wealthy Gulf Arab nations, aiming to get as much as 60% of the African country's $30 million in debt to them written off, the Sudanese finance minister said. The announcement late Sunday by the minister, Gebreil Ibrahim, came after cash-stripped Sudan received...
pymnts

Western Union CEO: Bringing Global Citizens Into The Connected Economy

In 2020, approximately 250 million migrant workers worldwide collectively sent $702 billion in remittances back to family and friends in their home countries every week or every month, according to the World Bank. These workers were a lifeline to loved ones who rely on those funds to buy groceries, pay for education and purchase medicine. That doesn’t only benefit receivers but also the countries into which those funds flow. In some nations, disbursements sent home by workers abroad make up more than half of the annual GDP.

