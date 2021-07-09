Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass at the G20 Session on International Financial Architecture – Lead Intervention
VENICE, July 9, 2021 – Good afternoon. The recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will require huge resources and coordination among development partners. Early in the pandemic, the World Bank Group set out to use aggressive financial programming and leverage to increase commitments as rapidly as possible. The goal we stated was for the WBG to commit $150 to $160 billion in resources in the 15 months from April 2020 through June 2021. We used a number of powerful financial programming and leveraging techniques toward that goal.www.worldbank.org
