Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass at the G20 Session on International Financial Architecture – Lead Intervention

Limited access to finance has been one of the biggest problems faced by private firms in developing countries. The problem is likely to be even more severe in the coming years because of economic shocks created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has exacerbated liquidity problems as corporate revenues have plummeted, cash flows have dwindled, working capital is depleted, and banks shy away from lending money to private firms (see Button et al. 2020, Bircan et al. 2020, and Acharya and Steffen 2020). The impact of access to finance on the performance of private firms is well studied in the literature. Yet, important gaps remain. One such shortfall relates to the interplay between finance and other aspects of the business environment. Does poor access to finance magnify the problems imposed by a weak business environment? Alternatively, does better access to finance help firms overcome weaknesses in the business environment?