Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Chancellor Carol Christ: ‘I always felt like a pioneer’ (revisiting)

By Anne Brice
Berkeleyan Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Fiat Vox is on summer break, we have been revisiting some of our favorite episodes. Today’s episode, originally released in April 2019, is a conversation between UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ and Professor Emerita Carol Clover about what it was like for women in the academy 50 years ago and how it has changed. They also discuss what it takes to be a strong leader and offer advice to the next generation of Berkeley women.

news.berkeley.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Frank Bruni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Harvard#Uc Berkeley#Feminism#Yale#Fiat Vox#Uc Berkeley#Berkeley News#Blue Dot Sessions#English#Smith College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Spotify
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Tenure Troubles Extend to Harvard, Cornel West

Battles over tenure are not unique to UNC-Chapel Hill and controversial journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Aron Ravin writes at National Review Online about another case of a high-profile African-American lodging a complaint against a prestigious school. Cornel West is an esteemed leftist academic who has taught at Harvard, Princeton, and Yale....
Hartford, CThartsem.edu

Imam Khalil Abdullah Appointed Assistant Dean at Princeton

Imam Khalil Abdullah ’19 will succeed Imam Sohaib Sultan ’10 as Assistant Dean for Muslim Life at Princeton University. Imam Sultan passed away in April at the age of 40 about a year after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Princeton’s Office of Religious Life announced that Imam Abdullah would...
Collegesthesource.com

Professor Cornel West Announces His Resignation From Harvard

Dr. Cornel West ends his 15 year tenure at Harvard University. Harvard University’s staff has lost a prominent voice in the Black community as longtime scholar and progressive activist Dr. Cornel West announced his resignation from the prestigious institution. This news didn’t come as a surprise because West said earlier...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

Star Harvard professor Cornel West dramatically resigns after tenure dispute and accuses the university of 'spiritual rot' and 'superficial diversity'

The famous public intellectual Cornel West has dramatically quit his job at Harvard University following a tenure dispute, accusing the esteemed school of 'spiritual rot' and 'superficial diversity.'. In a resignation letter he shared publicly on Monday night, 68-year-old West slammed Harvard's administration and revealed a litany of personal and...
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

A celebratory ‘thank you’ for UC Berkeley staff and faculty

As the UC Berkeley campus returns to normal operations, UC Berkeley staff and faculty are being recognized for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a message to the campus community, Chancellor Carol Christ and Catherine Koshland, the interim executive vice chancellor and provost wrote: “We believe that by virtue of our resilience, innovation and dedication, this university will emerge stronger, better and more relevant than ever. At the same time, we realize that if the difficulties we faced collectively and individually were unprecedented, so too will our transition to a new normal be replete with unexpected developments. Yet, we have learned a great deal along the way and are now better prepared to face new challenges — and opportunities — in the future.”
CollegesPosted by
The Independent

Cornel West quits Harvard with blistering letter attacking racism and ‘spiritual rot’ at university

Philosopher and activist Dr Cornel West has resigned from his position as a professor with Harvard University in a letter that slams the university for treating him and other Black faculty with disrespect, despite specific commitments made by the school.In a letter sent to the school at the end of last month, and published on Twitter by Dr West on Monday, the acclaimed activist and orator wrote that Harvard officials reorganised his classes so that all courses taught by the first-ever Black graduate of Princeton’s doctorate philosophy programme would be considered to be under the umbrella of “Afro-American religious...
CollegesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Nikole Hannah-Jones Joins Howard University with Tenure, Turns Down UNC

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of The 1619 Project, has turned down a tenure position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and taking a tenured position at Howard University, she announced on CBS This Morning July 6. The move comes after a lengthy tenure controversy with UNC, Hannah-Jones’s alma mater. Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize winner and MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, will be joined at Howard by Ta-Nehisi Coates, another prominent Black writer and intellectual, CNN reported.
SocietyPosted by
CNN

This late civil rights icon's imprint is everywhere today

On what would have been Black power revolutionary Stokely Carmichael's 80th birthday, historian Peniel Joseph observes how 21st century Black politics still bears the imprint of the civil rights icon, who remains underappreciated and misunderstood to this day.
SocietyEssence

Three Black Professors Leave UNC After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Tenure Denial

Black faculty at UNC have expressed concerns about feeling undervalued for years. Denying Nikole Hannah-Jones was the final straw for some. The drama continues surrounding the faculty at University of North Carolina refusing to award Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones with a tenured professorship. First reported by NC Policy Watch,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy