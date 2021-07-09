Chancellor Carol Christ: ‘I always felt like a pioneer’ (revisiting)

As the UC Berkeley campus returns to normal operations, UC Berkeley staff and faculty are being recognized for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a message to the campus community, Chancellor Carol Christ and Catherine Koshland, the interim executive vice chancellor and provost wrote: “We believe that by virtue of our resilience, innovation and dedication, this university will emerge stronger, better and more relevant than ever. At the same time, we realize that if the difficulties we faced collectively and individually were unprecedented, so too will our transition to a new normal be replete with unexpected developments. Yet, we have learned a great deal along the way and are now better prepared to face new challenges — and opportunities — in the future.”