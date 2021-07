Craving some fresh air, picturesque views and great ways to work up a sweat? We’ve got you covered with our roundup of the very best hiking trails in the United States, which include bucket-list canyon descents, breathtaking oceanside walks, treks packed with color-popping leaves and much more. Plus, we’ve also ranked the level of difficulties for each of these essential hikes, as well as how long each takes (they range from an afternoon to several weeks). Looking for more American inspiration? Be sure to check out our lists of the top US road trips, the best beaches in the United States and the best places to visit in the USA.