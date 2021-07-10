Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garden, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garden; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 601 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Antioch, or 13 miles southeast of Alliance, moving soueast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Antioch, Watson Lake, Patterson Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Kincaid Lake, Kennedy Lake, Wild Horse Flats, Snow Lake, Miles Lake, Mumper, Lakeside, Herman Lake, Jerry Lake, Adams Flats, Tralnor Lake and Wickson Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 129. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH