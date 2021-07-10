Behold The Awesomeness Of This Black A-10 Warthog

‘German fighters could be seen coming up from the ground and I have never seen so many at one time,’ Captain Robert K. Morgan, pilot of B-17 Flying Fortress Memphis Belle. On the morning of Apr. 17, 1943 8th Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress crews throughout eastern England were alerted for another strike, and a record 115 bombers were assembled for a raid on the Focke-Wulf plant at Bremen. For the first time two large-scale combat wings, with the 91st and 306th in the first wing and the 303rd and 305th Bomb Groups making up the second, were despatched. Each wing formation consisted of three group boxes of 18-21 aircraft, flown for mutual firepower and protection. Captain Robert K. Morgan, the pilot of the Memphis Belle (destined to become one of the most famous if not the most famous B-17s of the war) in the 91st Bomb Group, explains in Martin W. Bowman’s book On the Highways of the Skies The 8th Air Force in World War II: