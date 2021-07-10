Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Behold The Awesomeness Of This Black A-10 Warthog

By Joseph Trevithick, View Joseph Trevithick's Articles
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clearly, the A-10 was always meant to wear black. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. An A-10C Warthog ground-attack aircraft has emerged in a striking black and dark gray paint job. The scheme on the jet, assigned to the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing, was created to help mark the 100th anniversary of Indiana National Guard aviation operations.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#U S Air#Air War#Indiana National Guard#A 10cs#Indiana Ang A 10#The U S Air Force#U S Army Air Force#358th Fighter Group#Allied#Mustang#Native Americans#North American#The Air Force#Congress#A 10s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Arts
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
World War II
Related
Aerospace & Defense959theriver.com

Ever Wanted to Fly in a World War II Bomber?! Now’s your Chance!

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing the historic B-25 Mitchell — aka the Berlin Express — from World War II to Aurora and inviting you for a ride!. The North American B-25 Mitchell is a medium bomber from the Second World War. This powerful twin engined and twin tailed aircraft was used by every branch of the United States military. It is the only US military aircraft to ever be named after an individual, air power advocate General Billy Mitchell.
Fort Wayne, INtheaviationgeekclub.com

Why the OV-10 (or a Bronco look-alike aircraft) could be the only suitable platform to replace the iconic A-10 Warthog

A lot of people conflate “CAS” and “COIN” which leads to base-level confusion. As recently reported the US Air Force (USAF) plans to retire 42 A-10 Warthog aircraft (35 of which are at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the remaining 7 at Fort Wayne, Indiana, as part of the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard) in fiscal year 2022.
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

Memphis Belle pilot tells the story of the B-17 Flying Fortress raid on the Focke-Wulf plant at Bremen (featured in Memphis Belle movie)

‘German fighters could be seen coming up from the ground and I have never seen so many at one time,’ Captain Robert K. Morgan, pilot of B-17 Flying Fortress Memphis Belle. On the morning of Apr. 17, 1943 8th Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress crews throughout eastern England were alerted for another strike, and a record 115 bombers were assembled for a raid on the Focke-Wulf plant at Bremen. For the first time two large-scale combat wings, with the 91st and 306th in the first wing and the 303rd and 305th Bomb Groups making up the second, were despatched. Each wing formation consisted of three group boxes of 18-21 aircraft, flown for mutual firepower and protection. Captain Robert K. Morgan, the pilot of the Memphis Belle (destined to become one of the most famous if not the most famous B-17s of the war) in the 91st Bomb Group, explains in Martin W. Bowman’s book On the Highways of the Skies The 8th Air Force in World War II:
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Why the F-16 Is Such a Badass Plane

When U.S. Air Force Captain Gary “Nordo” North took off as leader of a flight of four F-16s on a December morning in 1992, the Fighting Falcon was already a globally respected—and feared—fighter. By then, more than 2,500 F-16s had been delivered worldwide, amassing nearly 5 million flight hours. But...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Fifteen Percent Of U.S. Air Force F-35s Don’t Have Working Engines

Marine Corps, Navy, and foreign F-35s are also being impacted by ongoing problems with the jets’ engines. A total of 46 F-35 stealth fighters are currently without functioning engines due to an ongoing problem with the heat-protective coating on their turbine rotor blades becoming worn out faster than was expected. With the engine maintenance center now facing a backlog on repair work, frontline F-35 fleets have been hit, with the U.S. Air Force’s fleet facing the most significant availability shortfall.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

The Mach-3 XF-108 Rapier Would Have Packed Its Big Missiles On A Revolver-Like Launcher

The Rapier carried its trio of long-range missiles in a rotary pack that would be used for downing marauding Soviet bombers. Of all the aircraft projects of the 1950s that never saw the light of day, without doubt, one of the most potentially impressive was the North American XF-108 Rapier. This was a planned all-weather interceptor that would have been propelled to a speed of over Mach 3 by a pair of General Electric J93 afterburning turbojets. Those were the same engines that powered the remarkable XB-70 Valkyrie strategic bomber, another Mach-3 North American product. The XF-108 shared some visual similarities and certain components with its larger cousin, but perhaps the most novel feature was its unique, internal rotary missile launcher.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Navy Now Has a TOPGUN for Submariners

The U.S. Navy now has a naval squadron that imitates enemy submarines in simulated combat. The unit is part of a wider trend in the U.S. military of training to fight realistic enemies. The squadron, AGGRON, is similar to the “aggressor” squadrons that train fighter pilots. The U.S. Navy is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Check Out This F-15E Strike Eagle Spewing Sparks After Takeoff

Spotters at RAF Lakenheath got an unexpected fireworks show from one of the resident Strike Eagles earlier today. Aviation photographer Matt Smart today captured an eye-catching sequence of shots of a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle suffering a dramatic incident on takeoff from its base at RAF Lakenheath in England. Most surprisingly, perhaps, it seems the aircrew were not necessarily even aware of what had happened, initially at least, and continued their sortie.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Watch A Russian Tu-95MS Bear Bomber Unleash Its Cold War-Era Tail Guns

The defensive weapons were put through their paces during the course of large-scale long-range bomber maneuvers. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s latest video presenting its now-regular long-range bomber drills includes a relatively rare in-action view of the tail guns of the Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear-H spitting out 23mm rounds. The Tu-95MS — which, despite its antiquated looks, is actually a good deal younger than the U.S. Air Force’s B-52H — is one of very few frontline aircraft still equipped with a tail gunner’s position, something you can read about in detail here.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marines Had An “Aircraft Carrier On Land” With Catapults And Arresting Gear In Vietnam

Built from scratch, Chu Lai Air Base in South Vietnam was in the thick of exactly where tactical airpower was needed. During the long conflict in Southeast Asia, U.S. Marines Corps jets regularly flew from bases on land in direct support of troops on the ground. However, only one of the airbases that the service operated from in South Vietnam was actually outfitted with arrester wires and even catapult launch gear. This was at Chu Lai, where the Marines built themselves what was basically a land-based “aircraft carrier” that was utilized by A-4 Skyhawk light attack jets and, later, F-4 Phantom II fighters.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

It's time to call the 'Ghost Army' what they are: Heroes

The term “unsung hero” has always struck me as a bit of an oxymoron, like “student teacher” or “unpopular celebrity.” Since “hero” is an honor we bestow on soldiers, scientists, and, most recently, essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (no one calls themselves a hero), can a hero really be a hero if we haven’t sung their praises?

Comments / 0

Community Policy