Atlantic County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atlantic; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR WESTERN ATLANTIC...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND...SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN GLOUCESTER AND NORTHWESTERN CAPE MAY COUNTIES At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Monroe Township to near Mizpah to South Vineland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Cumberland, Glassboro, Hammonton, Clayton, Berlin, Buena, Egg Harbor City, Weymouth, Woodbine, Estell Manor, Chesilhurst, Newfield, Corbin City, Sicklerville, Elwood-Magnolia, Dorothy, Atco and Victory Lakes. This includes Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 12 and 41. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

