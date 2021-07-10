Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Pulaski, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Dooly; Houston; Pulaski; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DOOLY...SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON...NORTHWESTERN WILCOX...SOUTHWESTERN DODGE AND PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 801 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Elko to Ocmulgee Banks, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hawkinsville, Abbeville, Unadilla, Milan, Pineview, Union, Browndale, Cedar Creek, Mobley Crossing, Mock Springs, Pope City, Ocmulgee Banks, Finleyson, Wallace, Five Points, Tippettville, Hartford, Pulaski State Prison and Klondike. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elko, GA
County
Houston County, GA
City
Abbeville, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
County
Dooly County, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
City
Unadilla, GA
County
Wilcox County, GA
City
Pineview, GA
City
Milan, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Dodge#Heavy Rain#Dooly#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy