Oregon wildfire threatens 3K homes, forces evacuations

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
CHILOQUIN — A fast-growing wildfire on national forestland in south-central Oregon has prompted mandatory evacuations as it threatened about 3,000 homes, authorities said. Pushed by strong winds, the Bootleg fire in Klamath County grew from about 26 square miles Thursday to 61 square miles Friday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. There was no containment, according to the update posted on Facebook by the incident management team.

