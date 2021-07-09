Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN COLLIER SOUTHEASTERN HENDRY AND CENTRAL BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT * At 755 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, or 26 miles east of Ave Maria, moving southeast at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Hendry Correctional, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Miccosukee Service Plaza, Big Cypress National Preserve and Bunker Hill.