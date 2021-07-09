Guilty murder verdict for Reno man who claimed self-defense

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County jury returned a guilty verdict murder Friday for a 54-year-old Reno man who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot a man in a pickup truck following a confrontation in February 2020.

Wayne Cameron was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. His sentencing is scheduled Monday.

The jury deliberated for about 2.5 hours before returning the verdict Friday afternoon following a 2-week trial.

Cameron testified that he followed the pickup truck Faust was driving after he saw it nearly hit a passing motorcycle and was concerned a drunken teenager was at the wheel. During a subsequent confrontation, Cameron said he feared for his life and acted in self-defense.

Deputy District Attorney Amos Stege called it an “execution.”

“The only danger in this case was created by the defendant,” he said.

Public defender Marc Picker said during closing arguments that Cameron lied during his police interrogation but told the truth when he took the witness stand in his own defense earlier this week.

Picker said it was reasonable to believe that the vape pen in Faust’s hand could have been a weapon when he saw a metal glint coming from Faust’s truck.