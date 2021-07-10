Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER...NORTHERN HENDRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT * At 801 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Port La Belle, or 11 miles southeast of Labelle, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Montura, Port La Belle, Devils Garden, Ortona, Keri and Lake Hicpochee.