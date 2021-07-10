Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER...NORTHERN HENDRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL GLADES COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT * At 801 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Port La Belle, or 11 miles southeast of Labelle, moving southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Montura, Port La Belle, Devils Garden, Ortona, Keri and Lake Hicpochee.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glades County, FL
County
Collier County, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Labelle, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
City
Moore Haven, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Glades Hendry#Noaa#Nws Miami#North Central Collier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy