NHL

Enforcer Olympics – New Jersey Devils

By Craig Jones
hockeyfights.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazingly, a state that ranks 10th in population has given us gifts such as Whitney Houston, The Fugees, Meryl Streep, and The Sopranos. But when I think about Jersey, it’s all about Scott Stevens’ laying down demolishing mid-ice hits, and David Puddy Supporting the team with one of my favorite Seinfeld Scenes ever. In all seriousness though, those that remember the Devils squads that won three Stanley Cups in less than a decade know how much the Jersey fans love their gladiators. As I mentioned, I loved the intensity that Scott Stevens brought to the ice every night. Did he cross the line a few times? By modern standards. Yes. Having said that, back when Stevens played, we were watching Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em VHS tapes like they were highlight reels. Let’s just chalk it up to different times, different rules. Unfortunately, Captain Crunch won’t be appearing on the Jersey Boys podium because I feel some enforcers should be medalists before him. But that’s just one man’s opinion. Make sure to let us know if you think #4 should have been on there or if any other gladiators were unfairly left off the podium.

