DAVID WAYNE TONDERA, 36, of Bellville, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Rosenberg, Texas. David was full of life, a selfless helper who would do anything for others. He loved everything outdoors-hunting, fishing, shooting, cruising in the Polaris with his music blaring and being the neighborhood mechanic. David wasn’t your average guy; he was the over the top kind of guy who always brought excitement and laughter to the party. A doubt would never enter your mind on where David stood on an issue or how he felt about you. If you were one that he loved, consider yourself lucky. His proudest accomplishment was marrying Kristen, the love of his life, and being the most dedicated and loving husband. He adored Kristen to the fullest and made sure every day that she knew it. Heck, the whole world around them knew it. His son, Nolan, his mini me, is already carrying on David’s legacy. Nolan is strong, kind, funny and the life of the party. David’s strong-willed, sour yet sweet daughter, Gwenyth, will always be his baby girl and that two-step partner on the back porch. There is no question of the love David had for his family and it showed through his dedication in doing everything he could to provide for them. David was that son and older brother that you could count on and he always made sure to check in on everyone, and of course, give them a hard time in the process. If there is one thing learned in this tragic loss of one of the best God ever created, it is to live life to the fullest, love your family and enjoy every day to its’ limit.