Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rosenberg, TX

David Wayne Tondera

Fort Bend Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVID WAYNE TONDERA, 36, of Bellville, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Rosenberg, Texas. David was full of life, a selfless helper who would do anything for others. He loved everything outdoors-hunting, fishing, shooting, cruising in the Polaris with his music blaring and being the neighborhood mechanic. David wasn’t your average guy; he was the over the top kind of guy who always brought excitement and laughter to the party. A doubt would never enter your mind on where David stood on an issue or how he felt about you. If you were one that he loved, consider yourself lucky. His proudest accomplishment was marrying Kristen, the love of his life, and being the most dedicated and loving husband. He adored Kristen to the fullest and made sure every day that she knew it. Heck, the whole world around them knew it. His son, Nolan, his mini me, is already carrying on David’s legacy. Nolan is strong, kind, funny and the life of the party. David’s strong-willed, sour yet sweet daughter, Gwenyth, will always be his baby girl and that two-step partner on the back porch. There is no question of the love David had for his family and it showed through his dedication in doing everything he could to provide for them. David was that son and older brother that you could count on and he always made sure to check in on everyone, and of course, give them a hard time in the process. If there is one thing learned in this tragic loss of one of the best God ever created, it is to live life to the fullest, love your family and enjoy every day to its’ limit.

www.fbherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Whitehouse, TX
City
Needville, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Rosenberg, TX
Obituaries
City
Bullard, TX
City
Rosenberg, TX
City
Conroe, TX
City
Bellville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wayne
Person
Christopher Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Polaris#Elkins High School#Centerpointe Energy#The Schmidt Funeral Home#Funeral Service#The New Old Church#Graveside Service#P O Box#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy