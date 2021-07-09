Cancel
Catskill, NY

Town board increases funding for sewer district

By Sam Raudins Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 7 days ago

CATSKILL — The Catskill Town Board unanimously approved a resolution to borrow $250,000 for the Leeds and Jefferson Heights sewer district improvement project Tuesday. The project, which totals more than $14.3 million with the additional funding, includes five large sewer pumps for the main sewer system. Town Supervisor Dale Finch said the additional funding is intended to bring the project to completion. Albany firm Delaware Engineering has led the project since plans began in 2012.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Sewer System#The Catskill Town Board#Delaware Engineering
