Town board increases funding for sewer district
CATSKILL — The Catskill Town Board unanimously approved a resolution to borrow $250,000 for the Leeds and Jefferson Heights sewer district improvement project Tuesday. The project, which totals more than $14.3 million with the additional funding, includes five large sewer pumps for the main sewer system. Town Supervisor Dale Finch said the additional funding is intended to bring the project to completion. Albany firm Delaware Engineering has led the project since plans began in 2012.www.hudsonvalley360.com
