Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

2021 Team Preview: North Shore Mustangs

By Adam Ogburn
texashsfootball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead Coach: Jon Kay (8th season) North Shore survived two tricky tests to open non-district play as it took down a talented Shadow Creek team 38-21 in its season opener before narrowly escaping Klein Collins 30-23 in week two. In district play, however, the Mustangs were dominant as they went 6-0 with an average margin of victory of 46 points. Once into the playoffs, they made a statement in the regional semifinals, knocking out state-ranked Katy Tompkins and its highly touted quarterback Jalen Milroe in a convincing 47-22 victory. And although North Shore then prevailed past Fort Bend Ridge Point 56-14 in the regional finals, it was denied a third straight state title game appearance by Austin Westlake as Chaparral quarterback Cade Klubnik totaled three touchdowns to lead his team past the Mustangs 24-21.

texashsfootball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Kay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#North Shore Mustangs#W#Division#Griffin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
NFLhbu.edu

Caleb Johnson Signs with Chicago Bears

Johnson is the first player in HBU history to sign a contract with an NFL team. The San Diego native was named the Southland Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the fall season. Johnson recorded 49 tackles, leading the league and ranking fourth in the nation with 12.2 tackles per game. Johnson posted double-digit tackles in every game with 12 against North Texas, 13 against Texas Tech, 11 against Louisiana Tech and 13 against Eastern Kentucky. He was also the most outstanding leader, both on the field and off, as he was named one of the four captains and earned the Garrett Dolan Leadership Award for a second time.
NFLdetroitlions.com

2021 season preview: Lions-Bears

Locations: Soldier Field (Week 4) & Ford Field (Week 12) Weeks/Dates: Week 4, Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m. & Week 12, Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets: Season tickets | Suites | Single game tickets. Previous matchup: Dec. 6, 2020: The Lions rallied late at...
Lancaster, CAdelmartimes.net

Successful season for North Shore Girls Softball 12U Gold All-Star Team

The 12U Gold All-Star Team for the North Shore Girls Softball League coached by Nate Huffstutter, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Eric Marlin has thrived this season and are now heading to the Southern California B State Championship in Lancaster, Calif., this weekend. The girls started the season strong and took the championship against Poway at the East County All-Star Kickoff Tournament in May. The team won the Poway Summer Heat Tournament beating Scripps Ranch in June. At the North San Diego B District Tournament two weeks ago, the girls played hard and were crowned District Finalists after losing to Poway 7-6 in the final game. After the State Tournament, the team will be heading to Sacramento to play in the USA Softball Western National Tournament.
Clarinda, IAkmaland.com

A's edge past Mustangs in battle of top MINK League teams

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s held off St. Joseph for a 4-3 win in MINK League action on Friday evening. Knaje Guthrie had two hits, walked twice and scored a run, and Mason Maners and Dylan Bailey also hit safely for the A’s. Bailey, Trevor Andrews and Isaac Lopez drove in one run each.
Footballtexashsfootball.com

2021 Team Preview: Shiner Comanches

Head Coach: Daniel Boedeker (3rd season) Shiner won its first state title since 2004 in a 42-20 victory over Post in last year’s 2A Division I State Title Game. The Brooks brothers led the way as Dalton rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns, while Doug added 65 rushing yards, a fumble recovery, and a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown. With both back this season, look for Shiner to be a force again in 2A Division I football.
Footballtexashsfootball.com

2021 Team Preview: Aledo Bearcats

Head Coach: Tim Buchanan (24th season) Death, taxes, and Aledo making the state title game. The Bearcats made their tenth title game in the past 12 years in 2020 as they went on to defeat Crosby 56-21 behind senior running back DeMarco Roberts’ 254-yard, six-touchdown performance. It was the third-straight title for the Bearcats and their 10th overall title, a Texas high school football record.
Baseballheraldstandard.com

Mikes, Mustangs lead way: Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team

Laurel Highlands soared into the WPIAL baseball semifinals for the second season in a row and Carmichaels reached the final four as well in 2021. The Mustangs and Mikes lead the Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team with LH’s Nick Kumor earning Big School (Class 4A-6A) Player of the Year honors and Carmichaels’ Gavin Pratt and Drake Long tabbed as Small School (Class 1A-3A) Co-Players of the Year.
Lynn, MADaily Item

North Shore Navigators walk off to victory over SteepleCats

LYNN — After being held scoreless for the first eight innings, the North Shore Navigators came alive in the ninth and drew two bases-loaded walks to edge past the visiting North Adams SteepleCats for a 2-1 win in Saturday night’s New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Fraser Field. North...
Montpelier, VTDaily Item

Swampscott’s Luke Marshall pitches North Shore Navigators to victory

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A first-inning home run and a combined two-hit shutout by four different pitchers powered the North Shore Navigators to a 5-0 win over the host Vermont Mountaineers in Tuesday night’s New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Montpelier Recreation Field. North Shore improved to 11-8-2 — a...
Mantachie, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Two Lady Mustangs named to All-Area team

The Mantachie High School softball team finished 2021 as 2A state runner-up, and the two members of the team earned places on the Daily Journal’s All-Area First Team when it was announced last week. Senior catcher Lynsey Barber only struck out once all season. She hit for a .573 average...
SportsNewsbug.info

All Star Mustang team from Milford wins ACBA tournament

The All Star Mustang team from Milford won the ACBA all star tournament recently. The tournament was in Aroma Park and ran from June 26 to July 3. Coach Alex Muehling said the team lost to Central on June 29 to get put in losers bracket. The team beat Watseka, Iroquois West, and Central to get to the championship where they had to beat Herscher twice to win, he said.
Lynn, MADaily Item

Offense explodes for North Shore Navigators in holiday win

LYNN — A five-day break from New England Collegiate Baseball League action didn’t cool down the North Shore Navigators’ bats as they scored double-digit runs for the fourth time this season on the way to Sunday’s 12-2 win over the visiting Winnipesaukee Muskrats at Fraser Field. North Shore earned its...
Footballaudacy.com

Football Preview - North Gwinnett Bulldogs

The North Gwinnett Bulldogs posted a record of 8 and 4 in 2020 and loss in the second round of the playoffs. It represents the fewest wins and the earliest postseason exit since Bill Stewart arrived in Suwanee in 2017. It was also the first time that a team coached by Stewart failed to win the region title, falling to Collins Hill as the Eagles made it to the class 7A State Championship game.
Mount Vernon, IACedar Valley Daily Times

MUSTANG SOFTBALL TEAM LOSES TO NO. 2 MOUNT VERNON

MOUNT VERNON — The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled to Mount Vernon on Friday night for a Class 3A Region 5 Semifinal game with 2nd-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (32-4). This was a closely contested, hard fought game that came down to one big inning for Mount Vernon and the pitching of All-Stater, Jenna Sprague. The Mustangs could only muster 3 hits against Sprague as she was dominant throughout, striking out 9 Mustangs along the way, en route to a 5-0 Mount Vernon win.
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Mustangs fall to A's in MINK North battle

The Clarinda A’s pelted St. Joseph for 11 hits and three home runs, building their leading atop the MINK North with a 13-3 win Monday in Clarinda, Iowa. All three Mustangs (13-11) pitchers allowed at least three runs in the loss. Starter Austin Brooks allowed three in three innings, while Tyler Boyett followed with five runs in one inning. Jay Greco surrendered four earned runs.
Lexington, MAreverejournal.com

Sal Frelick Becomes Highest Drafted North Shore Navigators Alumni

Two-time North Shore Navigator Sal Frelick became just the third former North Shore Navigator to hear his name called in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft as he was selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night. Frelick is the franchise’s career leader...

Comments / 0

Community Policy