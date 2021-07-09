Letter to the Editor: Vermont Conservation Voters thank Rep. Alyssa Black for hard work
This letter is from Shelden Goodwin, political outreach associate at Vermont Conservation Voters. The Vermont Legislature accomplished a lot this year, and we'd like to thank new Representative Alyssa Black for her great work. At Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV), we advocate for pro-environment policies and have an Environmental Scorecard to track how legislators vote on key priorities.
