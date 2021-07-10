Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

No Way Home for Tony Stark? Iron Man #10 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Man #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Tony Stark marooned on an alien world with a camp of eclectic refugees. To be honest though, they all seem a little bit too cheery for being trapped on a remote, unknown planet with no idea how to get home. Well, he'll find a way to figure it out, won't he? Just like in Avengers: Endgame. Though, now that we think about it, things didn't work out too well for Tony in that movie, did they? Check out the preview below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cafu
Person
Alex Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Man#No Way Home#Marvel Comics#Cassaday#Galactus#Srp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Curt Connors, Lizard No More?! Amazing Spider-Man #70 [Preview]

Curt Connors has spent decades (or, in Marvel time, 3 weeks) trying to rid himself of the curse of being The Lizard. But in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #70, it appears he may have finally figured it out. At least, that's what we're getting from the conversation Dr. Connors has with Peter Parker in the preview. But there's just one problem: it looks like Doctor Octopus may have stolen it. Hmmm… what could Doctor Octopus do with a machine like that? And perhaps more importantly, did he use it on Curt Connors first? And if he did… does that mean he now has a Lizard of his own? Check out the preview below.
MoviesIGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys Reveal New Costume, Doctor Strange [Update]

Marvel has officially revealed a line-up of Spider-Man: No Way Home toys which confirm Peter Holland's new look in the upcoming movie. Plus, a second new costume we haven't seen before. As revealed earlier in the official Lego set, the new Spider-Man: No Way Home toys show off Spidey's black-and-gold...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Infinite Infinity Retreads in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 [Preview]

It used to be that every couple of years, Jim Starlin would rewrite The Infinity Gauntlet over and over again under different names and publish it at Marvel, but when Marvel caught wind of what Starlin was up to, they knew they had to put a stop to it. After all, if anyone is going to get away with rehashing the same story over and over and getting paid for it, it certainly wasn't going to be a creator. Dammit, it was gonna be Marvel itself! Marvel has been pumping out Infinity Gauntlet retreads for several years now, and the latest is Infinite Destinies, a series of Summer annuals, and here's a preview of the latest chapter in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2. Enjoy.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Civil Debate with the Red Skull in Captain America #30 [Preview]

For decades, Captain America has battled The Red Skull, attempting to thwart the Skull's Nazi agenda — well, except for that time during Secret Empire where Captain America himself was a Nazi… but let's not speak of that, okay? But has he ever tried sitting down to a nice dinner and chatting about it? Well, there's a first time for everything, so in this preview of Captain America #30, we find Steve Rogers sitting down for a meal with his arch-enemy. Will it work, or will Cap have to resort back to punching his lights out? Well, there's something to be said for appreciating the classics. Check out the preview below.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Writer Reveals Marvel Studios Dropped Supposed Tony Stark Cameo

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Black Widow made its splashing debut, there's been a persistent rumor that the film headlined by Scarlett Johansson will feature cameo appearances from her Avenger buddies, most notably Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Obviously, that never happened by according to one of the film's writers, the rumors surrounding Stark's involvement in the film are in fact true but ultimately, Marvel Studios had to drop initial plans for RDJ's supposed cameo.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Go Back to 1986 With GI Joe A Real American Hero Yearbook #2 [Preview]

Do not adjust your monitors. There is nothing wrong with the comic book preview pages you are about to see. This preview of GI Joe A Real American Hero Yearbook #2 is a reprint from the 1980s, featuring classic comic book art by Michael Golden. Is six bucks too much to pay for a comic that cost a buck fifty when it first came out in 1986? Folks, there's no price too high to pay for nostalgia, the driving force of the superhero-industrial complex. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Skeletons in Johnny Quick's Closet in Crime Syndicate #5 [Preview]

CRIME SYNDICATE #5 (OF 6) 0521DC070 – CRIME SYNDICATE #5 (OF 6) CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99. (W) Andy Schmidt (A) Kieran McKeown, Bryan Hitch (CA) Howard Porter. The Crime Syndicate crosses the line for the last time…and Alexander Luthor demands justice! Earth-3's Luthor, Savanna, Venus,...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Iron Man #10

Tony has been suddenly and bizarrely marooned on an unknown remote planet, and his abandonment doesn’t seem to be Korvac’s doing at all. While his friends continue to pursue Korvac and his allies across the galaxy in a race to Galactus’ worldship, Taa II, Tony must now figure out where he is and if the locals are friendly or dangerous, especially since this small colony of fellow space drifters is run by a powerful old foe who might have reformed his ways. But at least for a moment, Tony has a chance to rest and to not only take stock of where he is, but also figure out how he got here in the first place and who he wants to be moving forward.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Blimey! Swamp Thing Goes to London in Swamp Thing #5 [Preview]

SWAMP THING #5 (OF 10) 0521DC133 – SWAMP THING #5 (OF 10) CVR B BRIAN BOLLAND CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99. Newly armed with the knowledge and powers he gained from the Green and yet lonelier than ever, Levi Kamei is pulled once more into service as the Avatar of the Green is summoned by primal forces to the city of London, where old ideas lie buried, slowly leaching into the reality above. The scars of old wars and the dangers of past ideologies resurface as the Swamp Thing must team up with an old trench-coated acquaintance and his new protégé to save the present from the atrocities of our past.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Multiverse Blues in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 [Preview]

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, as the cast of the comics grapples with the psychological ramifications of the concept of a fictional multiverse. Buffy and Giles are taking it particularly badly in this preview of the issue. If we could offer them any advice, it would be: it could be way worse. At least they're no in the Marvel Universe, which is shaken to its foundations leaving nothing the same again roughly every Tuesday. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

An Epic Tale Concludes in Snake Eyes Deadgame #5 [Preview]

Rob Liefeld's epic take on Snake Eyes concludes on Wednesday with Snake Eyes Deadgame #5. It's been a take that has corrected some longstanding problems with the fan-favorite character, such as working around the way Snake Eyes doesn't talk by giving him a witty running inner monologue via field reports. And sure, Snake Eyes has always been a deadly commando slash ninja, but now he has the powers of Thor, which you have to admit is much better! And yes, his costume has always been cool, and yes, Snake Eyes has always had a lot of pouches. More than most, even. But can you ever have too many pouches? Snake Eyes says thee: nay. Hopefully IDW will give Deadgame a well-deserved follow-up ASAP, but until that happens, we'll just have to enjoy this final issue while we've got it.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

If At First You Don't Succeed… Aliens Aftermath #1 [Preview]

MAY210574 – ALIENS AFTERMATH #1 RON LIM VAR – $4.99. FOR ALIENS' 35TH ANNIVERSARY, A RETURN TO HADLEY'S HOPE!. It's been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley's Hope colony, but what happened to that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they'll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed out site will try to do just that. Benjamin Percy and Dave Wachter imagine a terrifying possible future for LV-426 in this celebration of the 35th Anniversary of one of the most influential science fiction films of all time!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Time for a Risky Road Trip in Basilisk #2 [Preview]

MAY210999 – BASILISK #2 CVR B SIMMONDS – $3.99. Forced to confront the horrors of her past, Regan hits the road with Hannah – a victim from her past – who has her own set of secrets. Meanwhile, the other four remaining members of the Chimera find themselves tired of...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man Unmasked in Spider-Man Spiders Shadow #4 (OF 5) [Preview]

It's that time of year again! time for Spider-Man to be unmasked. Technically, that happened in the previous issue of Spider-Man Spiders Shadow, but in this preview of Spider-Man Spiders Shadow #4, that doesn't stop him from doing it again, just for dramatic effect. This time, Peter Parker is trying to appeal man-to-man to Captain America (who, we'll point out, is still wearing a mask). But will any of it matter when the Venom symbiote is powered by the mind of Reed Richards? Check out a preview below and look for the comic in stores on Wednesday.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Everyone Likes a Party in Star Wars Doctor Aphra #12 [Preview]

MAY210684 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #12 CAMUNCOLI HEADSHOT VAR WOBH – $3.99. (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli. • A MYSTERIOUS INVITATION leads DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS to an exclusive party… teeming with scum and villainy!. • Will Aphra and Sana be able to survive...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Desperate Times in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14 [Preview]

MAY210687 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 CAMUNCOLI HEADSHOT VAR WOBH – $3.99. MAY210688 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99. (W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli. "THE FOLLOWING" • Hunted by the mysterious assassin DEATHSTICK, a wounded VALANCE and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy