No Way Home for Tony Stark? Iron Man #10 [Preview]
Iron Man #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Tony Stark marooned on an alien world with a camp of eclectic refugees. To be honest though, they all seem a little bit too cheery for being trapped on a remote, unknown planet with no idea how to get home. Well, he'll find a way to figure it out, won't he? Just like in Avengers: Endgame. Though, now that we think about it, things didn't work out too well for Tony in that movie, did they? Check out the preview below.bleedingcool.com
