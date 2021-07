The greenback weakened against a number of its counterparts yesterday while US stockmarkets gained as did also gold after Fed Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone in his testimony before Congress yesterday. Powell eased market worries for a tightening of the bank’s monetary policy, as he stated that high inflation seemed linked to the U.S. economy’s reopening, that it would be a mistake to act prematurely and that economic conditions for tapering bond buying was “still a ways off”. On the other hand, analysts tend to note that spiking coronavirus cases across the globe, from the US to Sydney, may have created some safe haven inflows for the greenback. Today we highlight the US financial releases and note the second testimony of Fed Chairman Powell before Congress.