Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad has 2 Qi-certified EPP wireless charging modules

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charge your Qi-enabled smartphones and earbuds simultaneously using the Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad. This wireless charger comes with 2 Qi-certified EPP wireless charging modules that deliver 15 watts each for fast wireless charging. What’s more, this gadget reduces clutter by replacing those charging cables littering your desk and nightstand. Moreover, Moshi’s Q-coil module allows the Sette Q to charge through cases up to 5 mm thick. Meanwhile, the copper coil maximizes charging efficiency. And you’ll be happy to know that this gadget’s modules support the latest Qi EPP protocol for faster wireless charging. Additionally, a USB-A port lets you charge a wired device like a smartwatch or headphones. Finally, the Sette Q is stylish; with its beautiful fabric exterior and soft texture, it blends seamlessly into any room.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
205
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Epp#Modules#Smartphones#Qi Epp#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

iPhone 13 might be getting a big wireless charging upgrade

All iPhone models launched since the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series in 2017 support wireless charging. It’s not the speedy type like the one you’d find on some of the newest Android handsets out of China. But Apple has upgraded the feature over the years, adding a magnetic component to it last year. The iPhone 12 sports MagSafe wireless charging that’s faster than regular wireless charging. A brand new rumor claims that Apple redesigned the iPhone 13 wireless charging coils and magnets. One reason for that sort of redesign might be support for reverse wireless charging. Today’s Top Deal OMG… the...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

iPhone 13 to offer faster wireless charging or reverse charging

And like clockwork, another Anon pulled this dumb statistic up again. Yeah, 1,2 billion device... Even 200$ budget Android phones outclassing ToyPhone in multiple departments. Anonymous, 05 Jul 2021That 1.2 billion were Android users from 2020. Total number is beyond 3.5 billion yeah the amount of android users would TOTALLY triple in a year.
Video GamesSiliconera

FFVII Wireless Charging Pads and Stands Appear Outside Japan

Square Enix announced yet another kind of Final Fantasy VII merchandise. This time, they’re accessories to help with charging mobile devices. Wireless charging pads and stands with designs from FFVII Remake and FFVII Advent Children are on the way. All four will appear in November 2021. Each one is a Global Standard Qi model. Previously, only three of the models were revealed for a Japanese release.
Electronicsxda-developers

Smartwatches supported by 8 pro's reverse wireless charging

Hey guys, I've upgraded from a S10e to the 8 pro and I'm loving it! An absolute beast of a smartphone, specially for the 330 euro price I paid for on Prime day. My only complain so far is that the reverse wireless charging doesn't work with my Galaxy Watch Active 1st gen, so I'd like to know which Wear OS / Samsung Watches you guys managed to get to work.
Electronicscoolthings.com

HyperJuice Wireless Charging Stand Can Charge Four Devices At Once

Wireless charging pads are great, as they let you power up your devices without wires dangling all over the place. Problem is, more and more of your devices are now Qi-compatible, so you end up needing more and more of these charging pads as well, which creates its own kind of clutter. The HyperJuice should help you cut down on that by charging up to four devices at once.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi patents new fast wireless charging tech for foldable smartphones

In recent years, fast charging technology in smartphones has had various advancements thanks to breakthroughs in technology. These improvements have also made wireless charging faster and more relevant in the market, but, Xiaomi is apparently working on making this technology even better, especially for foldable smartphones. The Chinese tech giant...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to add wireless charging to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi has had an interesting year so far, with release of the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup along with showing off the Mi Mix Fold. While the Mi 11 Ultra is an obvious choice for phone of the year, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is no slouch, as it offers a fantastic design paired with great mid-range specs. But while we have 33W fast wired charging, there’s no wireless charging onboard, which has become a necessity for some.
ElectronicsPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save $85 on Courant’s Sleek Wireless Charging Tray

Luxury tech brand Courant offers wireless charging devices that fit seamlessly with your home’s decor. And currently, the brand’s sleek, convenient wireless phone charger and accessory tray is on sale at Bespoke Post. Originally priced at $175, the Catch:3 (now marked down to $90) is made from handsome Italian leather...
Electronicswccftech.com

Galaxy Buds2 in White Wireless Charging Case Shown in New Videos

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 will sit a tier below the Galaxy Buds Pro and that means the upcoming wireless earbuds are expected to arrive with fewer premium features but will be more affordable when they launch. Now, a tipster has shared a few clips of the Galaxy Buds2, revealing what to expect.
Electronicspharmaceutical-technology.com

WiBotic obtains CE mark to commercialize wireless robot charging

Concept: Seattle-based startup WiBiotic has received CE (Conformité Européene) Mark approval for two of its robotic wireless charging systems OC-301 and OC-251. They use the company’s TR-301 high-power transmitter to recharge larger drones, mobile robots, and marine vehicles from a landing pad or a wall station. Nature of Disruption: WiBotic’s...
Googletalkandroid.com

[Deal] Grab Choetech’s 10W Wireless Charging Car Mount for just $10 at Walmart

With even sub-$200 smartphones boasting wireless charging (see ZTE’s Blade 11 Prime review) nowadays, it may have crossed your mind to buy a fancy new phone mount for your car that supports Qi wireless charging. If so, we are here to tell you that there’s no need to pay wads of cash out when you can pick up Choetech’s 10W Wireless Charging Car Mount for just $10 at Walmart.
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

COZOO LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging Pad and USB Charging Dock

The COZOO LED desk lamp has a wireless charging pad and USB charging dock to charge your mobile devices. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The LED desk lamp measures 3.44 x 6.9 x 9.86 inches and weighs ‎1.46 pounds. As shown in the images, the LED lamp delivers a smooth and elegant appearance design with its fabric shade and low-profile solid black base. Meanwhile, the fire -resistant and hardened plastic outer shell allows for long-lasting durability and safety.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Higibis Headphone Stand with Wireless Charging Station

The Higibis headphone stand not only steadily holds your headphones in place, but also serves as a powerful wireless charging station to charge up to 4 devices simutaneously. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The 2-in-1 headphone holder measures 7.87 x 3.93 x 8.85 inches and weighs 1.23...
Electronicsanandtech.com

The Keychron K3 Low Profile Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Review

Mechanical keyboards have been a focus of the peripherals market for nearly a decade. Offering better feel and promoting a better experience over regular membrane keyboards, the mechanical keyboard market has a wide depth of enthusiasts willing to spend sometimes hundreds of dollars on a unique design. As a result, dozens of companies now compete with hundreds of products and, with the lack of any significant innovation, led to an overly saturated market, making it very difficult for any designer to differentiate from the competition.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Genius idea by Sandisk combines wireless charging and auto backup

Sandisk has created a great gadget that combines something smartphone owners do every day or two (recharging the battery) with something a lot of people never do (backing up their phone files). Western Digital’s new Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync reimagines the capabilities of the traditional Qi wireless charger, offering peace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy