Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad has 2 Qi-certified EPP wireless charging modules
Charge your Qi-enabled smartphones and earbuds simultaneously using the Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad. This wireless charger comes with 2 Qi-certified EPP wireless charging modules that deliver 15 watts each for fast wireless charging. What’s more, this gadget reduces clutter by replacing those charging cables littering your desk and nightstand. Moreover, Moshi’s Q-coil module allows the Sette Q to charge through cases up to 5 mm thick. Meanwhile, the copper coil maximizes charging efficiency. And you’ll be happy to know that this gadget’s modules support the latest Qi EPP protocol for faster wireless charging. Additionally, a USB-A port lets you charge a wired device like a smartwatch or headphones. Finally, the Sette Q is stylish; with its beautiful fabric exterior and soft texture, it blends seamlessly into any room.thegadgetflow.com
