Polis signs bills creating new insulin program, mandating free mental health check-ups

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – While the pandemic has taught us a lot about the capabilities of our health care system, it’s also exposed a critical need for more caregivers and nurses specifically trained to work with the elderly.If you have a loved one living in a nursing home or assisted living facility, you’ve seen firsthand the hard work of caregivers, CNAs and other staff. It’s often a thankless job, with low pay and takes a person with a big heart to feed, bathe, groom and love our senior population. But as people are generally living longer, finding employees who want to—and know how to—work with the elderly is getting harder and harder. “As a result of the rapid growth of the elderly population, we’re finding ourselves in a workforce shortage in almost all areas of health care,” says Kerry Winkler, UW-Green Bay Program Specialist with the Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement. “Near the year 2030, roughly 31 million Americans will be older than 65, which is the largest population in American history.”