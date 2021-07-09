Maria T. Mendoza
Preceded in death by father Pablo Briones, mother Leanora Blanco Briones, brother Johnny Soliz, and sister Lorencia A. Briones. Survived by Husband Pedro Mendoza, son's Marcus Mendoza, Ruben James Mendoza, daughter's Theresa Mendoza, Tina Lyn Chapman and Husband George Bayona Chapman Jr. Grandchildren Alissa Ann Hurtado, Teresa Lynn Pena, Jenna Marie Mendoza, Lia Jane Mendoza, Amanda Victoria Mendoza, Sapphire Cheyenne Mendoza, Madeline Selene Chapman, Abigail MaryAnne Chapman, and Carolyn Marilyn Chapman.
