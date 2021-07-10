Cancel
SpyraTwo water gun provides 22 semi-automatic water blasts with a 30-foot range per charge

Take your water gun battles to a whole new level this summer with the Spyra SpyraTwo water gun. This outdoor toy unleashes 22 semi-automatic water blasts per charge and has an effective range of 30 feet. In fact, you can actually feel the recoil. Best of all, there’s not much to worry about when you run out of water. Just dip it into a water source to fill it up within 12 seconds. Additionally, for maximum power and range (46 feet), just hold the trigger for 3 seconds and release it. Even better, the integrated battery lasts for 90 water recharge cycles or a total of 2,000 blasts. So you won’t have to give up mid-battle. Finally, you can expect real quality from the SpyraTwo. That’s because it’s the creation of talented engineers and designers who also love water guns.

