Penned by Pininfarina, the Rolls-Royce Camargue had been a seldom-seen model since its debut, and one whose design seemed harsh and uncompromising at the time. Fast-forward some 40 years, and the lines of Camargue seem strangely prescient: All it would need to look modern are larger wheels and some LED headlights. But back when it was new, the design (and the price) placed it out of reach of many. And even though time has softened its image, thanks to modern Rolls-Royce design, it remains almost as polarizing a design as the Lagonda sedan of the day.