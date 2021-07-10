Cancel
Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner looks forward to heightened circumstances on US men’s national team

By Hayden Bird, Hayden Bird
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 27-year-old has made one appearance for the national team before, but that was in a friendly. Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was recently called up to the US men’s national team in preparation for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Given his performances with New England this season — helping the team to its best start in years — it’s a real possibility that Turner could be featured in a starting role.

www.boston.com

