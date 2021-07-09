Former Stillwater junior high teacher pleads guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a minor

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Stillwater junior high school teacher was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a minor. District Judge Phillip Corley sentenced Alberto Morejon to 10 years, with the first five years served in prison and the last five years served on probation with rules for sex offenders, according to a news release issued from the office of Laura Austin Thomas, District Attorney for the Ninth Prosecutorial District of Oklahoma.