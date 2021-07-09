Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Former Stillwater junior high teacher pleads guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a minor

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Stillwater junior high school teacher was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a minor. District Judge Phillip Corley sentenced Alberto Morejon to 10 years, with the first five years served in prison and the last five years served on probation with rules for sex offenders, according to a news release issued from the office of Laura Austin Thomas, District Attorney for the Ninth Prosecutorial District of Oklahoma.

kfor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Education
Stillwater, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfor#Stillwater Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy