Environment

Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
WJHG-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend looks like it will be slightly drier and a little hotter than it has been over Northwest Florida. We will see lows tonight in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday it will start cloudy, but the sun will return. The seabreeze will be the main driver of the storms and push storms that develop away from the coast. Rain chances will be around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 w/feels like temps in the mid 90s. Sunday will bring a little more sun than Saturday w/more heat and highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be 30-40%. By Monday and Tuesday we will see a return of better rain chances.

