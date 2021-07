Vine Cinema and Alehouse will host a digitally remastered screening of “Jesus Christ Superstar” next month, complete with an appearance by the film’s lead, Ted Neeley. Neeley played Jesus Christ in the original 1973 film, using his strong vocals to propel Andrew Lloyd Weber’s lyrics to audiences all over the world. With the easing of restrictions on indoor gatherings and the 50th anniversary of the film’s release approaching, Neeley has taken the film back on its screening tour, with the first stop in Livermore.