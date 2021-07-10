Cancel
Minnesota State

Popular Minnesota lakes among those proposed for reduced sunfish limits

By Mike McFeely
Bemidji Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Some Otter Tail County lakes popular among anglers are among those proposed to have reduced sunfish limits beginning in 2022. North and South Lida (near Pelican Rapids) and Big Pine (near Perham) will have sunfish limits reduced to 10 under the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Quality Bluegill Initiative proposal. They are among approximately 50 lakes around the state that could have lower bag limits that would go into effect in March 2022.

