Border Patrol Stops Multiple Narcotics Smuggling Attempts
LAREDO, TX — U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped two narcotics smuggling attempts, seizing almost 900 lbs. of marijuana near the Rio Grande River. The first attempt occurred on the afternoon of July 3, when agents assigned to Laredo South Station observed eight subjects swimming across the Rio Grande River near El Cenizo, Texas and load the bundles into a white sedan. When agents approached the vehicle, the subjects absconded back to Mexico. Agents found seven bundles inside the vehicle that weighed approximately 535.8 lbs. with an estimated street value of $428,640.www.mychesco.com
