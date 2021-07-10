Border Patrol Stops Multiple Narcotics Smuggling Attempts

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the primary suspect in a recent murder. Authorities state that on June 9, 2021, at approximately 2:59 pm, a black Chevrolet Impala was taken from the 1000 block of West Schiller Street. The vehicle fled to the 1100 block of West Lycoming Street followed closely by a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck. When the vehicles stopped an unknown black male with long braided hair exited the truck and approached the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Impala and fired several shots into the vehicle. The operator of the Impala sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later.