Katherine B. Ham December 1, 1930 – July 4, 2021

As the doctor made his way through a major blizzard to her beloved grandma’s house on 85 Palmer Bridge Street, Katherine, later known as “Kay,” was born. Her parents, Stephen and Anna (Kish) Lascko, whose families immigrated from Hungary a few years before, settled in Torrington, Connecticut. There, surrounded by a large and loving family, Kay grew up. She was a graduate of Torrington High School, played the fife in the school band, worked at the local drug store, and became an exceptional ice skater during those cold winter months.