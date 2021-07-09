Cancel
Gilbert, WV

Brown keeping Gilbert citizens fit with Harless Center activities

By Cameron Maynard Sports Writer
Mingo Messenger
Mingo Messenger
 7 days ago

If you live in the Gilbert area and are looking to get fit, look no further than the Larry Joe Harless Community Center. Next month will make it eight years that Kristi Brown has been giving the town’s residents a reason to get out of their homes and improve their fitness at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center. In the summer, she conducts Zumba and Dance Fitness lessons. She also holds Water Aerobics as well as a walking club, but only during the fall and winter.

