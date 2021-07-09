For Flavor-Packed Produce, Ember-Roast your Veggies
“We archaeologists have yet to ascertain, even in coarse chronological terms — when in our early prehistory fire became part of the human tool kit.”. Ancient hearths discovered on multiple continents suggest that around 24,000 years ago, our Cro-Magnon ancestors mastered the arts of direct grilling, spit roasting, and roasting on sticks or stakes angled toward the fire. But it’s likely roasting in the embers—a technique Steven calls “cavemanning”—was the first cooking method mankind perfected after learning to produce and control fire.barbecuebible.com
