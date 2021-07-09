Letter: Perhaps adults need ‘sexuality lessons’

I fully support the Verona Public Library and their inclusion of all minority authors and programs, including books by LGBTQ+ authors. I hope the library continues programs to educate all of us, including members of our community who may not realize that the letters “LGBTQ+” include not only sexual orientation (who we’re attracted to/who we go to bed WITH) but gender identity (who we go to bed AS, which has nothing to do with sexual attraction, but rather our sense of self).