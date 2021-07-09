Cancel
Washington County, MO

Alleged pursuit ends in crash, charges

By Bobby Radford
Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman faces multiple charges in Washington County after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and leading police on a high-speed pursuit, which ended with a crash. Jennifer Renee Missey, 34, of Blackwell, was charged on Thursday with resisting a lawful stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, leaving the scene of an accident - property damage exceeding $1,000, driving while revoked, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

