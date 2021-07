Fresh off a white-hot return to the road with Road Rager, AEW Dynamite will host Fyter Fest Night One in the greater Austin area next Wednesday. The show will feature two unorthodox championship matches, starting off with Jon Moxley defending his IWGP United States Championship against Impact Wrestling's Karl Anderson. "The Machine Gun" and Luke Gallows have been hyping up their return to New Japan in the near future and Anderson argued in a video package that he should return to the promotion with a title. This will mark the second time Moxley has defended the US title in an AEW ring and his first match since losing to the Young Bucks back at Double or Nothing.