With the second quarter now in the books, investors and analysts are turning their attention to bank earnings results, which will start to come out mid-July. Banks have spent much of the first half of 2021 seeing their stock prices move upward, as the economy has been on the mend. Most banks reported strong first-quarter earnings results and got a nice jolt recently when restrictions on capital distributions expired, enabling most large banks to announce increases to dividends and in some cases new stock buyback plans. Here are four things to expect from bank Q2 earnings results.